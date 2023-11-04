LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Loudoun County Public Schools, and the Loudoun County Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and Developmental Services held a community presentation on the dangers of fentanyl.

The event was held on Saturday at Park View High School.

The goal was to inform parents about the dangers that come with fentanyl. The meeting featured presentations and discussions in English and Spanish.

Some of the topics that were discussed include:

Information on what Fentanyl is, what it looks like in pill form, and what the county is seeing with teens.

Some of the resources available in the county.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training (Revive), including knowing the signs of an opioid overdose, how to respond to an overdose, and how to use naloxone.

How Loudoun County officials are addressing the problem that is affecting the youth.

Many organizations also had resource tables at the event that had treatment, programs, and support available for anyone who needed it.