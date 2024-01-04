LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County businesses and residents are invited to comment on the Dulles Greenway’s proposed rate increase during a public hearing.

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) will be holding a public hearing on Jan. 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Freedom High School, located at 25450 Riding Center Drive in South Riding.

The company that owns the Greenway is asking the SCC to approve the following toll increases:

$5.80 to a maximum of $8.10 during peak hours

$5.25 to $6.40 during off-peak hours

Anyone who would like to comment is asked to arrive at 5:45 p.m. and register. Each speaker will have a total of five minutes.

