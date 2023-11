LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Sterling Monday night.

The shooting happened just around 6:30 p.m. in the area of the 22000 block of Dulles Retail Plaza, outside in a parking lot behind Milk and Honey.

One man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be all right.