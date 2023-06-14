ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County will see changes in the way school resource officers handle sexual assaults.

These changes followed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the school district, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg Police Department that was passed unanimously by the board on Tuesday night.

The district is required by law to update the MOU every two years, and after the two cases of sexual assault by the same student two years ago, there was a renewed focus when writing this one.

Loudoun County Public Schools has been under scrutiny for the last two years over its handling of sexual assault cases.

“I support anything they’re going to do to assure that the events that have happened in the past two years or so don’t happen again,” said parent Lauren Wivagg.

The new MOU aims to prevent future issues.

“We felt it was important to clarify some of the roles and responsibilities of LCP staff, as well as law enforcement personnel when conducting investigations after incidents occur in our schools,” said Ian Serotkin, chair of the Loudoun County School Board.

Much of what was added to the MOU is already spelled out by Virginia code.

“We felt It was important to just reiterate that in the MOU as well on that law enforcement has a has an obligation to report certain offenses to the superintendent,” Serotkin said.

As it relates to Title IX, language in the MOU has been updated to clarify the district can’t wait until a police investigation is complete before starting its own.

A major change is new training requirements for school resource officers. Officers will be trained in crisis intervention, cultural competence, implicit bias awareness and advanced crisis intervention techniques, which include trauma-informed training.

“And know how to appropriately deal with those student populations, as well as with survivors of sexual assault, to make sure that they’re we’re all handling those cases appropriately,” Serotkin said.

“Any additional training for any of the school resource officers is never a bad thing in my mind, especially when you’re dealing with something as sensitive as sexual assault or sexual harassment,” said parent Dan Martin.

The sheriff’s office and Leesburg police currently provide school resource officers for every high school and middle school in the division.

These officers also support LCPS elementary schools across the county.