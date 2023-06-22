LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A jury acquitted the public information officer of Loudoun County Public Schools who was accused of lying to a special grand jury.

Jurors delivered the not guilty verdict for Wayde Byard late Thursday afternoon, hours after his lawyer and the prosecution delivered their closing arguments in his perjury case.

Prosecutors said Byard lied about when he found out about the first of two sexual assaults that took place in division high schools.

The first assault took place on May 28, 2021, at Stone Bridge High School, and the second happened on October 6, 2021, at Broad Run High School. Investigators said the same student was responsible for both attacks.

Among those who took the stand on Thursday were members of the Loudoun County Public Schools’ communications team and Byard’s wife. They testified they did not hear Byard discuss the sexual assault that happened on May 28 until October.

By returning its verdict, the jury found that the prosecution failed to prove its claim that Byard lied, and, therefore, failed to make its case against him.

The grand jury’s report led the school board to put Byard on leave and to fire Dr. Scott Ziegler, who served as the division’s superintendent. The grand jury indicted Ziegler on three charges.