ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Public Schools are working to make changes to how any future sexual assaults on school property are handled after previous failures led to multiple indictments by a Special Grand Jury, and now a federal investigation.

Recent conversations among school staff and the school board have led to some policy changes, but on Monday night, a meeting of the Joint County Board and School Board Committee discussed what could change for school resource officers — and how they interact with the students.

Lt. Col. Christopher Sawyer, of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, told the elected officials the office has made progress in its communication — which he said was the only area the Special Grand Jury highlighted the LCSO negatively.

“That is an area that we’ve strengthened,” Sawyer said. “Even in areas that are not required, not a requirement for us to make the notifications, we’re now making the notifications.”

The group met to propose changes to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the schools and the Sheriff’s Office in relation to the SRO program.

The five elected officials voted to recommend the addition of trauma-informed training for law enforcement in schools — specifically around interviewing minors who were victims of sexual assault.

“You all are for more training,” Supervisor Sylvia Glass said. “I think this will be beneficial for the county.”

Another topic of discussion was when a student can be questioned. In the MOU, the SROs are allowed to “stop, question, and interview” students without an okay from parents or the school’s administrators.

“You just need to watch the movie about the Central Park 5,” said Supervisor Juli Briskman. “That’s the image I have when I see a blanket statement.”

Briskman wanted limits on when that can happen — a discussion committee members agreed needed to be had, though some pointed out there are instances where parental consent should not be needed.

“There are emergencies that arise, there are students that bring guns to school and start shooting,” Supervisor Kristen Umstattd said. “I think law enforcement needs the flexibility to deal with situations that are serious and immediate without asking for parents’ permission.”

LCSO representatives did say the department has enough staffing to investigate the number of sexual assaults that happen in the county but warns it may request more funding for additional staff if the numbers increase.