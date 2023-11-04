LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is taking a big step towards investigating a long-standing cold case.

Two weeks ago, the LCSO exhumed the body of an unidentified woman in hopes of obtaining DNA evidence that could lead to solving a decades-old case.

The unidentified woman in this case, Jane Doe, was murdered on May 28, 1973. She was Black, believed to be between the ages of 20 to 25, and her body was located near the intersection of Foundry Road and Taylor Road in Purcellville.

She had been shot multiple times. Deputies have not been able to identify her.

The exhumation of the woman happened on October 19. The remains were exhumed from an unmarked grave at the Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

This is the latest effort from the Sheriff’s office to make sure that homicide victims and their families are not forgotten. They hope that through this they’re able to identify the woman through other family members.

Pastor Michelle Thomas, founder of the Loudoun Freedom Center and NAACP Loudoun Branch president is working with the LCSO in examining historical records to help identify the woman.

“For far too long Justice has been delayed in the cases of missing and murdered African American citizens nationwide, but thank God for the advancements in DNA, historic preservation best practices, and culturally competent community policing that will lead to the restoration of human dignity to victims, sacred acts of closure for families and the delivery of justice whenever possible to those bad actors among us who terrorize our communities causing irreparable harm to families. This type of partnership between community and law enforcement embodies one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s most famous quotes, from March 31, 1968: ‘We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ By no means are we there yet, but the reopening and reinvestigation of the Jane Doe case is a good start in Loudoun, and the NAACP Loudoun Branch and the Loudoun Freedom Center are proud to be leaders in the work of healing, heritage, and hope! LCSO’s renewed commitment to community partnership in seeking justice for victims and their families regardless of race or time is a clear sign that justice may have been delayed back then, but will never be denied in Loudoun ever again,” said Pastor Michelle Thomas.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to provide updates on the progress of the case and continue to use technology and genealogy to identify the victim.

“The LCSO is committed to bringing justice and closure to these cold cases, no matter how long it takes, or how much effort is required,” said Sheriff Mike Chapman. “Combining modern investigative techniques with relentless investigators demonstrates our unwavering commitment to identify this victim and bring closure to her family,” he added.

If anyone has information about this case or any of the cold cases, please contact Detective Mark Bush or Detective Jorge Garcia at 703-777-1021.