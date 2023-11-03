LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it is working to solve cold case murder that dates back 50 years.

In accordance with a requested court order, LCSO exhumed the body of a woman in hopes of getting DNA evidence to help solve her killing.

Her identify is not known but she was believed to be 20 to 25 years old. She was shot multiple times on May 28, 1973. Her body was found in Purcellville near the intersection of Foundry Road and Taylor Road.

(Photo courtesy of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office) (Photo courtesy of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

The exhumation occurred on Oct. 19 at an unmarked grave at the Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas to obtain a DNA sample. LCSO hopes it will help to identify her through her family members and be the first step in finding additional information surrounding her murder.

Her remains will eventually be reburied again but with a new coffin and a proper headstone, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case or any cold cases is encouraged to call (703) 777-1021.