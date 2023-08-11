ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — It’s been said that a good teacher explains, but a great teacher inspires.

In 10-year-old Simone Rankin’s words, her music teacher of four years, Allison Kipp, is inspiring, so much so, that the rising 6th grader penned an award-winning essay about her beloved Legacy Elementary School teacher.

Simone submitted her essay to the School Band and Orchestra Magazine competition and was selected as a winner out of more than 1,400 entrants.

With her winnings, Simone is leaving Legacy Elementary School with a legacy of her own: $6,000 in new music equipment.

“I’m just humbled that I got to hear some kind words from her about me. She’s always thinking about other people, and you light up every room you come into. She’s giving and selfless with everyone she meets,” Kipp said of Simone.

The two go back to Simone’s first year at the school.

“She’s been an amazing conductor in chorus concerts and I said she’s really nice, and I said she’s just an awesome music teacher in every single way,” Simone said of her award-winning essay.

The young pianist and vocalist also is heading to middle school with a $1,000 college scholarship in hand. She said she would like to study science, possibly to become a researcher at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Music may not become her career, but it always will be a passion, thanks to Kipp.

“Music just always inspires me,” Simone said. “Music is so special.”