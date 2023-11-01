STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Following reports of several recent student overdoses in Loudoun County, Aaron Spence, the county’s superintendent, sent a letter to concerned parents and community members.

In the letter sent Wednesday evening, Spence said the number of suspected overdoses is “concerning and distressing.”

Since the 2023-24 school year began, there have been 10 suspected overdoses across Loudoun County Public Schools’s (LCPS) six high schools. Four of those students were administered Naloxone, including three at Park View High School.

In the letter, Spence urged parents to talk with their children, teens, and young people about the dangers of fentanyl. He also explained how the district has made Naloxone available at every middle and high school in the county.

Additionally, on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Park View High School, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office will host an information session that includes lessons on how to administer Naloxone.

Previously, the sheriff’s office said that in the past three weeks, at least nine Park View High School students have suffered opioid-related overdoses — four of which happened in the school.

Shelly Young, the executive director of The Christopher Atwood Foundation, told DC News Now two immediate solutions to the issue could be increased conversations and increased openness by the school district.

“Communicate it widely so that all the parents can have a conversation with their kids,” she said. “This is a threat that is out there, and we want to make sure that you’re safe.”

Young offered advice for speaking with your child about this challenging topic.

“I would say, ‘I saw this on the news and it scares me,'” she said. “Then, it opens up the conversation because it is non-confrontational. It’s more like, ‘let’s talk about what to do in an emergency situation.'”