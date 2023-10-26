LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Supervisors approved an expansion of its tourism tax to include all short-term rentals.

The board approved a measure on Oct. 11 requiring that 8% transient occupancy tax will now be paid by anyone staying in rentals through companies such as Airbnb and VRBO. Previously, the tax was only imposed on short term rental units that are four bedrooms or larger.

“This is actually beneficial,” Donnie Walker of Waterford Reservations said.

Walker owns and manages 25 short-term rental properties across Northern Virginia.

“The TOT [transient occupancy tax] brings back funds directly to the county that help with things … Which brings tourism to the area,” Walker said.

Tourists using applications and booking websites to reserve stays in Loudoun County will see the 8% charge on their bill, in addition to the 6% sales tax. Of the total collected, 2% will be allocated to the General Fund, 3% will be allocated to tourism fund and 3% will be allocated to transportation funding in Northern Virginia.

Walker said measures like the transient occupancy tax protect an inimitable segment of tourism that hotels and resorts cannot provide. Walker’s rental offerings include an array of unique properties, largely made from reclaimed materials. His newest rental is a Waterford tree house.

“It’s important to me that when people come out here, they feel like the woods were never disturbed,” he said.

Walker’s operation of rentals is a success story, but Northern Virginia real estate agent Chris Colgan tells DC News Now that profitable short-term rental businesses are a challenge to build in an already-strained housing market.

“If you’re an investor in Northern Virginia or Loudoun County, with some of the stipulations and taxes there, it’s not going to make a ton of sense to buy there as an investment,” he said.

Colgan said lawmakers are likely eyeing ways to monitor how short-term rentals are used in the county. He said that renters sometimes book rentals in rural areas for large events, and the large groups of people overwhelm water and septic systems.

“If you’re on a property with an acre or two or three acres, you’re going to have a septic system so when you build a house, the county will issue a permit and say the property can only handle four bedrooms because they only have four or five people in a house,” Colgan said. “But when you’re in a property that can go for five to $10,000 in a week, usually multiple families come in and sometimes the septic system will break.”

While the transient occupancy tax does not address such strains on infrastructure, he said the records will provide valuable insight into understanding how many people are renting properties, how often and what the impact of the rentals may be on the community.