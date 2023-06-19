LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun Chapter of the NAACP commemorated Juneteenth today during its Freedom March and Unity Rally.

Dozens of supporters marched from the Loudoun County Courthouse to the Orion Anderson Lynching Memorial.

A handful of elected officials attended, including Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall and Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.

Josie Stewart, the first-ever Black assistant principal in Loudoun County Public Schools, addressed the crowd. She recounted life during Jim Crow, when she drank from segregated water fountains and sat in the back of buses. She moved to Loudoun County only a decade after the schools integrated.

“This is certainly a day to remember and cherish,” she said. “However, we as people of color can not just sit back. Especially the young people. You must study our past. Always believe that change for the better is possible.”

Lisa Amazigo joined her fellow Zeta Phi Beta sorority members for the rally. Amazigo said that she became a special education teacher in Leesburg, Va., in part because her own children never saw Black teachers in their classrooms growing up.

“We need to have more diversity in our schools,” she Amazigo. “From the top down, we need our children to see us as well and be able to connect.”