ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Families, board members and more were angry after the Loudoun County School Board voted Tuesday night not to release an independent review regarding two sexual assaults involving a student two years ago.

“We commissioned this study,” said John Beatty, one of three board members who voted to release the report. “And I really truly believe we need this report to our superiors.”

“Being open and transparent is incredibly important,” said Board Chairman Ian Serotkin, among the six to keep the report confidential. “But so is the rights of our students and staff to be able to communicate with legal counsel without it being made public.”

The unidentified student first sexually assaulted a female student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn in May 2021. He was allowed to transfer to nearby Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another student five months later. A juvenile court eventually convicted the teen.

Raj Suresh is especially concerned since her daughter is in her sophomore year at Stone Bridge.

“I think the public has a right to know,” she said.

“Our children are at stake. We need to make sure these things don’t happen,” Suresh continued.

Others disagreed.

“I do think, you know, it’s kind of imperative to respect the privacy of the fact that we do have underage individuals,” said Miguel Yrivarren.

However, he is open to the report being made public.

“When the school system is kind of abusing its powers and not respecting the rights of parents to determine the future of their kids. One of that would be… something like a sexual assault,” Yrivarren said.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released his report by a special grand jury last December. It found school district administrators looked out for their own interests regarding the assaults.

Miyares office released a statement Wednesday “Virginians who are disappointed that the Loudoun County School Board continues to hide their independent report should make their voices heard at the ballot box.”

Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith on the district’s website “LCPS will remain focused on continuing to make improvements wherever we can and working toward our goal of empowering each student to maximize their potential and make meaningful contributions to the world.”