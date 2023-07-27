LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died early Thursday morning after being hit by a car.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said deputies were at John Mosby Highway (Rt. 50) and Pleasant Valley Road in the Chantilly area around 5:45 a.m. after it received word that a pedestrian had been hit. He died there.

The driver of the car that hit the man stayed at the scene.

LCSO’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation. The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information about it call Investigator M. Lotz at 703-771-1021.