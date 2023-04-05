DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — The 21-year-old who was shot at Dulles Town Center over the weekend is out of the intensive care unit, according to his father.

Tanner Cook was shot on Sunday while filming a video for his comedy-prank YouTube channel, his father said.

The accused shooter, Alan Colie, is facing three felony charges: one count each of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, and shooting in an occupied building.

On Wednesday, Colie was denied bond.

Cook’s father, Jeramy Cook, shared with DC News Now that he has received negative criticism of his son after the shooting.

“The guy that shot my son, I forgive,” he said. “My son was out there trying to have fun and do a YouTube video. He’s a good kid. Maybe everybody says that about their kid or whatever, but my son is a good kid.”

This is a developing story.