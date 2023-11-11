LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Sterling on Friday evening.

Deputies said that at about 9:45 p.m., they responded to the parking lot of the Dulles Town Center mall in Sterling, for the report of a man who had been stabbed.

The man told deputies that he left the mall and as he got into his car, two men wearing masks approached his car.

The two men opened the car door, pulled the victim out, and stabbed him multiple times before leaving the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.