LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — The Leesburg Police Department is looking for a man involved in reckless driving incidents.

Police are looking for Pablo Enrique Orellana-Flores, 34, for a couple reckless driving situations that he was involved in that started around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A Leesburg police officer tried to stop him for speeding while he was driving a 2016 white Chevrolet Camaro with a Texas plate. Orellana-Flores took off at high speed down East Market St. and officers did not try to go after him because of how fast he was driving.

He was spotted again in the Heritage High School area at 520 Evergreen Mills Road, SE, but sped off again.

His Camaro has damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel and rear passenger’s side quarter panel.

Warrants have been obtained against him, charging him with two felony counts of attempted malicious wounding, two felony counts of hit and run, one felony count of eluding and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on Orellana-Flores’ or his car’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 703-771-4500.