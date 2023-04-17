Furqan Syed, 40, was arrested in Dubai by the Dubai Police Department and INTERPOL UAE and was returned to the United States on March 3, 2022.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man who fled the country after he was wanted in connection to a murder of a 57-year-old woman has been found guilty.

Syed was found guilty of murdering 57-year-old Nahat Goode at a home in Ashburn on December 30th, 2022. A family member found Goode unresponsive inside the home. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

On April 17, 2023, the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s attorney issued a statement following the guilty verdict.

“It is unfortunate for all involved because there is so much loss, but it is great to be able to have clarity and accountability for such a tragic act. We thank the family, the amazing work by the LCSO detectives, the evidence analysts, the FBI, and every law enforcement partner who cooperated and collaborated in the prosecution. We also thank the more than one hundred witnesses who provided evidence and testimony over the last year to ensure that we delivered to the family and the community safety, and justice. Thank you to the entire Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s team. The prosecution was led by Deputy Michele Burton and Chief Deputy Shaniqua Clark Nelson, assistant commonwealth’s attorneys, paralegals, legal services asssistants and our Victim-Witness case managers. This result could not have been achieved without each one of them.” Loudoun County Commonwealth’s attorney Buta Biberaj

Sentencing will be held on July 13, 2023.