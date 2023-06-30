MIDDLEBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Community members and business owners are calling on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors to reject a proposal to build three cricket fields at Mickey Gordon Memorial Park.

The school board owns the land, which it leases to the parks and recreation department. The site is home to Hall Field, a baseball field built by African American communities during segregation when Black players couldn’t use other fields in the county.

“That connectivity and that story is a really important one, that we need to be aware of and we need to protect it and continue to tell it,” said Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton.

Hall Field has a cricket pitch on it and baseball can’t be played. Under the proposed plan, the field would be renovated and two other fields would be built. The plans also include 300 paved parking spaces, a drainage pond and a concession stand.

Littleton said community members are concerned about increased traffic congestion on Route 50, which is the only artery in that area of Western Loudoun. County reports estimate that the proposed park would draw an additional 1,600 cars to the road. Reports also indicate that the majority of cricket players in the county reside in South Riding, Dulles and Ashburn.

“We want to see the cricket community be supported in the way it needs to be supported,” Littleton said. “They absolutely need these facilities to support the level of play that they have. I think our question is where they should be placed.”

Littleton pointed to Hal & Berni Hansen Park where a cricket field was recently built in Aldie, and suggested adding to that facility.

“This is Loudoun County, we’re great at doing both. Let’s find a way where we can have cricket facilities for the community in the places where they live and work and play. Not 30 minutes away,” Littleton said.

Across Route 50 from Mickie Gordon Memorial Park, David Greenhill runs Greenhill Vineyards. The installation of 18 100-foot light posts a half of a mile away from his fields could devastate his grape yields.

“If we can’t grow grapes we can’t make wine, and selling wine is our business,” Greenhill said. “That would have an adverse effect on our business.”

The proposal will be on the county board agenda in September.