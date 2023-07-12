police car lights at night in city with selective focus and boke blur.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said they seized more than 17 pounds of marijuana from a woman during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Officials said that on July 9 just before 11:30 p.m., a Leesburg Police Officer saw an equipment violation on a car that was in the area of East Market Street and Catoctin Circle.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and Maria Yabar, 34, of Arlington was identified as the driver of the car. During the traffic stop, they recovered more than 17 pounds of marijuana and assorted marijuana products.

Yabar has been charged with possession with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than five pounds of marijuana.

The case pends court and Yabar remains free on a $10,000 secured bond.