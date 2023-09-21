LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Loudoun County Circuit Court struck down a former superintendent’s motion to dismiss charges on Thursday.

Arguments started around 3:30 p.m. in a Loudoun County courthouse after former Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent Scott Ziegler asked to have charges raised against him dismissed.

The Loudoun County board fired Ziegler in December of 2022 after a special grand jury released its report from an investigation into two separate sexual assaults within LCPS. The report said that administrators, including Ziegler, had several times where they could have stepped in and intervened, but “they failed at every juncture.”

The first assault happened in May of 2021 when a student was accused of sexually assaulting another student in the girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. That suspect was transferred to Broad Run High School, where he was accused of sexually assaulting another girl in October of 2021.

Ziegler was indicted in December of 2022 for false publication, penalizing an employee for a court appearance and conflict of interest — prohibited conduct.

Ziegler’s team, led by Erin Harrigan, started the arguments, claiming that prosecutors’ interactions with grand jurors crossed the line.

Harrigan said that there were two reasons for dismissal: violation of statutory restrictions set up by the General Assembly and the violation of the constitutional right of due process.

“I understand the weight of what I’m asking,” she said, continuing that “the level of prosecutorial misconduct warrants dismissal.”

The Commonwealth, led by Theophani Stamos, then rebutted. Stamos said that the special grand jury did a “vigorous examination” and conducted a “wide-ranging investigation.”

She said that they disagreed with the alleged misconduct from the defense, continuing to say that the grand jury just wanted to get to the truth about how one student could sexually assault two others at two separate schools.

She also said that they were within their statutory rights.

Judge Douglas Fleming said that the special grand jury was not deciding guilt or innocence but rather weighing probable cause.

After hours of going through the arguments “carefully” and “multiple times,” he said, “I agree generally with the commonwealth.”

Fleming said that there was no evidence of undue influence from prosecutors on the grand jury and could not find “proper cause” to dismiss.

Ziegler has two separate trials for three charges. The first is from Sept. 25-26, and the second is from Feb. 20-21.