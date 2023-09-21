ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — New Loudoun County Superintendent Aaron Spence told parents and staff members attending the first of 18 community listening sessions that “trust and transparency” have been “themes” he’s heard about in his first few weeks on the job.

The first session, which was hosted at Broad Run High School, entailed LCPS parents and staff members writing down areas in which the district is excelling, and where it needs work. They then presented them to Spence.

Among the topics brought forward: a desire to challenge students more, addressing chronic absenteeism, bullying, and student safety.

The session was an hour long, followed by one-on-one conversations with attendees and Spence.

Then, Spence spoke with DC News Now and other media outlets.

The appearance comes less than a week after a county judge unsealed the independent investigation report detailing the schools’ mistakes in handling two sexual assaults by the same student in two separate schools.

Among the noteworthy portions of the report was criticism that the district had an “overly narrow view” of its Title IX obligations, and took too long to investigate.

“We have a new coordinator of Title IX,” Spence told DC News Now when asked how the district plans to improve. “They’ve got investigators. We have a new process that’s clearly outlined. In fact, I was in training with our principals [on Tuesday]. So we’ve been taking this very seriously and we’ll continue to take our responsibilities in that area seriously.

Spence described the listening session as “helpful” because he could “hear specific examples and opportunities for us to really reflect on ‘what do we do next?’.”

A full list of upcoming listening sessions can be found here.