LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a New York man who faces multiple felony offenses.

At about 8:25 a.m. on July 22, deputies responded to a Sheetz at 45555 Dulles Plaza in Sterling after it was reported two adults passed out in a vehicle. Deputies saw suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The driver regained consciousness and drove away, almost hitting two deputies in the process. The driver drove Northbound on the Southbound lanes of Serling Blvd., hitting multiple vehicles before being apprehended.

Deputies discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of New York.

Four people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, including the driver and passenger of the fleeing vehicle. A deputy was also treated after being bitten by a dog in the vehicle.

Justin Connor, 27, of Rochester, NY was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated (influence of drugs)

Maiming of another resulting from driving while intoxicated

Two counts of assault on law enforcement

Giving false identity to law enforcement

Obstructing justice

Eluding

Driving without a license

Larceny: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Connor was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond. There are no charges against the passenger in the fleeing vehicle as of July 24.

Anyone with additional information who has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Deputy Evelin Valladares of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at (703) 777-1021.