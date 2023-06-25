LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said there was a structure fire at Leesburg Executive Airport early Sunday.

They said that at about 2:00 a.m., a Leesburg police officer on patrol reported a fire at the airport to first responders.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded and extinguished the fire shortly after it was reported.

Nine planes were damaged in the fire, which happened in the B T-hangar located on the north end of the airfield. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The airport is open for business.