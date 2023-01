LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire in Leesburg on Thursday afternoon.

(Image courtesy of Leesburg Police via Twitter) (Image courtesy of Loudoun County Fire and Rescue via Twitter)

The fire took place on Royal Street. There were several road closures during the response:

South King Street between Loudoun Street and South Street

Royal Street SW

Wirt Street SW

First responders said that nobody was injured in the fire, but crews were still on the scene for salvage and overhaul.