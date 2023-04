LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A parachutist hung above the Shenandoah River Tuesday afternoon after his parachute got caught on a bridge.

Crews were at the Route 9 bridge, which connects Loudoun County, Va. to Jefferson County, W.Va., to help. In order to rescue the parachutist, they needed equipment from Hagerstown, Md., which slowed the process of freeing him.

Officials said the person’s overall condition was good as he waited for the rescue to take place.