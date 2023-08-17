LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a person died Wednesday night in a wreck along a stretch of Bull Run Post Office Road.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said the crash took place around 8 p.m. in the 6000 block, which is in the area where Loudoun borders the Centerville area of Fairfax County.

As of late Wednesday night, investigators only could say an adult died. They were not able to provide the age of the person. They didn’t say if anyone else was hurt or how many cars were involved.

Because of the incident and the investigation, Bull Run Post Office Road was closed for a time between Cedar Ridge Boulevard in Loudoun County and Running Post Court in Fairfax County.