LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Nobody was injured in a small plane crash in Leesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said that they were notified of a crash at the Leesburg Executive Airport at 2:26 p.m.

They said that “a small, private aircraft was coming in for a landing when the aircraft skidded off the runway and into the grass.”

A pilot and a passenger were on the plane. VSP said that neither of them were injured.

VSP said that the Federal Aviation Administration had been notified about the crash.