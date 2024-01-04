LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a group of people crashed a car into a gun store during a burglary on Thursday.

The Leesburg Police Department said that the events happened just before 4 a.m. at Loudoun Guns at 302 Industrial Ct. SE.

Police said a sedan crashed through the front doors of the store. Four masked people went in and stole multiple long guns before running away before police arrived, leaving the car.

Police said that the car was stolen before the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 771-4500 or email mkadric@leesburgva.gov.