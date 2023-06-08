LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were near Hillsboro Road and Charlestown Pike in the Hillsboro area Thursday after a shooting took place there.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting took place shortly before 12 p.m. As a result of the investigation, roads were closed down.

Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance said the incident happened near the Old Stone School, which is the town council’s building. Because of the shooting, government employees were in a lockdown while deputies investigated.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools said Hillsboro Charter Academy was in a “Secure the Building” status. Classes finished earlier in the week, so no students were there, and the incident was not connected to the school.

At 1:42 p.m., deputies still were looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting. The sheriff’s office said it did not receive any reports that anyone was hurt.