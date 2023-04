WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a man was shot inside the Dulles town center mall on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received a report at about 12:00 p.m., of a shooting at the Dulles town center mall.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had been shot. He was transported to the hospital.

The shooter is in custody. Police believe this was a dispute between these two men, but out of precaution, the mall was closed and is being searched.