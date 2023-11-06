LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it is investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Sterling.

Deputies said that at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to the 100 block of N. Fillmore Ave. in Sterling, for a report of a man who had been shot.

LCSO said the victim was outside when he got into a verbal altercation with another man.

During the altercation, the man pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The two men previously had encountered each other.

Medics took the person who was hurt to the hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.