VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence is set to be appointed the next superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools, multiple sources confirmed to 10 On Your Side reporter Brett Hall Friday.

#BREAKING Multiple sources confirm @BeachSupe will be appointed the next Superintendent of @LCPSOfficial with a vote scheduled this afternoon. Spence has lead @vbschools for 9 years. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/8qD3cchgjq — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 2, 2023

The Loudoun County School Board is set to meet at 5 p.m. and has an action item on its agenda for the announcement of a new superintendent.

Spence, who was named the Virginia Superintendent of the year in 2018 by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, has been the superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools since June 2014, leading a school division which has 86 schools and serves more than 67,000 students and has more than 10,000 employees.

Spence came to Virginia Beach after having served as the superintendent of Moore County Public Schools in North Carolina.

Loudoun County Public Schools has more than 82,000 students, 12,800 employees and 98 schools. Currently, Dr. Daniel Smith is serving as acting superintendent for Loudoun County Public Schools.

Smith, among his previous stops, served as a principal in Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously Dec. 6 to fire former Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler after he appeared in court following indictments on three misdemeanor charges of providing false statements, penalizing an employee for a court appearance and a conflict of interest – prohibited conduct.