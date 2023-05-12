LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Even before the most recent developments regarding the soon-changing ownership of the Washington Commanders, questions have been raised about whether Virginia could be the next home of the franchise.

The team, which practices and trains in Ashburn, currently plays in Maryland. But with the ownership change, and the ending lease at FedEx Field, comes a chance for a new stadium.

Many D.C. officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, are urging the team to return to RFK Stadium in the District. Meanwhile, Maryland, led by Gov. Wes Moore, hopes the team will spend its future Sundays in its state.

Earlier this month, two Loudoun County lawmakers, Del. David Reid, and Del. Luke Torian, sent a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin outlining their recommendations for the Virginia Football Stadium Authority.

“[The sale] means that we can go back to discussing it objectively about it being an economic development opportunity,” Reid told DC News Now in an interview on Friday.

Among the six recommendations outlined in the letter: protecting Virginia taxpayers, requiring project-labor agreements so it’s built on time and on budget, and environmental protection.

Additionally, they want “a plan and an escrow account to reclaim the stadium land if the team chooses to leave Virginia or relocate to another site in 20 to 30 years.”

“These are the things that I think are essential for us to be able to have a good deal for Virginia,” Reid said. “Whether or not the stadium is going to be in Loudoun, or Prince William, or in some other place.”

Reid told DC News Now he would want to see a final plan before determining if any tax dollars, aside from those created from the project, would be used.

Opponents of the project have said they don’t want any public funds to go toward the stadium. There are also concerns about traffic, especially if it’s built near I-95.

The project would, of course, need local support as well.

Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall posted on her Facebook page last month that she would invite the team to present to the Board of Supervisors.

She said it would be irresponsible to “say ‘yes’ or ‘no'” to any proposal without seeing the details.