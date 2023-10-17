LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A new report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) found that many Virginians cannot afford childcare.

The report also details that childcare spots are in short supply state-wide.

Costs are prohibitively high for 85% of families with infants, 82% of families with toddlers and 74% of families with preschoolers.

Julia Foley, a Leesburg mother of three, said that many parents feel they’re working just to pay for childcare. Among childless people, she said many feel they can’t afford to be parents.

Her two older children go to daycare, which costs about $3,000 per month. She works from home while caring for her youngest child, which makes more financial sense than paying a third daycare bill.

“I would literally be working just for childcare,” she said.

Demand for care far outweighs supply. The JLARC found that Virginia is short about 140,000 daycare spots, a shortage that could be further exacerbated in coming months as federal funding for subsidies expires in Sept. 2024.

Roughly 42% of daycare centers registered with the Virginia Department of Education accept the subsidies. According to the report, continuing the same level of funding would cost Virginia $320 million per year.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) has warned that the end of the program could eliminate 80,000 daycare spots. In a statement released today responding to the report, Kaine wrote that the childcare crisis won’t go away unless lawmakers act.

“This report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission underscores what I’m hearing and reaffirms that we have to do more to address the child care crisis, which is holding families, workers, and our economy back,” he wrote.

The report offers more than a dozen legislative and policy recommendations to address the issues, including reviewing requirements for childcare staffing.