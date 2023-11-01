LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (DC News Now) — A Loudon County high school saw eight Opioid-related overdoses in just the last few weeks.

The Loudon County sheriff’s office is investigating the overdoses. Deputies said many of them happened inside Park View High School.

They said seven of those overdoses happened in just the past 3 weeks.

Deputies say four students overdosed inside the high school. Three students had to be revived with Narcan and two students needed CPR.

Meanwhile, Fairfax County schools like Woodson High School trained families on how to use Narcan in case of overdoses back in April.

Arlington Public Schools have also now allowed students to carry Naloxone since April after a student died from an overdose at Wakefield High School.

The Sheriff’s office said no names released and no further information will be provided about the investigation at Park View High School.

One Sterling resident who did not wish to be identified says her friend’s daughter got an email from the school alerting them of the overdoses.

“Drugs are never the solution. Just you go deeper and deeper in whatever situation you are. They have to see that drugs destroys your life,” says the Sterling resident.

DC News Now reached out to Loudon County Public School and is waiting to hear back.