STERLING, Va. (DC News Now)- Black Friday was supposed to be a milestone celebration for Joshua James, manager of Esteem in Sterling.

The vintage sneaker and clothing store was days away from its one-year anniversary when burglars broke through a window and stole merchandise. James estimates that at least $30,000 worth of goods were stolen. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-in and burglary.

James said he and other store employees were notified that their security alarms were set off after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video being investigated shows three men breaking a window and entering the store. They’re seen taking merchandise before leaving. James said that a fourth person waited in a car outside and drove the suspects away.

“It’s a big hit. I can’t tell you how much it hurts us to see all of our hard work just kind of destroyed in a matter of minutes. Something like this, a lot of people I don’t think would ever recover from. But we have a great mind state and we’re going to recover from this,” James said.

James said the store brings a unique offering to Loudoun County with retro and sought-after shoes such as Air Jordans and Yeezys.

“We like to talk to our customers. We interact with our customers. We know our history on our shoes and our clothing and everything. It’s always a good time when people come in here,” he said.

Staff spent the day boarding up the window and adding additional security measures to the store. James said he’s confident that the law enforcement investigation will lead to answers, and, hopefully, their inventory being returned. He hopes to send a message ahead of the holiday season.

“Breaking into stores and stealing from places is not the way to go in life. You know, you end up in jail. You’ll end up having someone control your life for the rest of your life because you want to steal something. It’s not worth it,” he said.

He plans to proceed with the anniversary sale plans on Friday.

“We’re going to continue to show the show must go on. We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be here,” he said.