LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — A Loudoun County middle school school resource officer is obtaining charges against two students for their involvement in bringing concealed weapons into the school.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 10:15 a.m. at Smart’s Mill Middle School. A tip was received regarding a student possibly carrying a weapon which prompted an administrative search of the student’s belongings.

An unloaded flare gun and a BB gun were found.

The Leesburg Police Department was still investigating the incident as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to reach out to 703-771-4500 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov.