LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a substitute teacher who was drunk at a Loudoun County High School and who had alcohol with her on school property.

The Leesburg Police Department said the incident occurred Thursday, shortly after 1 p.m., at Tuscarora High School.

Someone told the school resource officer that Rhiannon Blakeman, 28, was intoxicated in the school’s cafeteria. The SRO went to the cafeteria and said Blakeman was, in fact, drunk and that she had alcoholic beverages on school grounds.

Shortly after her arrest, Blakeman was at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center waiting for a bond hearing.