STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — A water main break sent a “torrent of water” flowing down a Sterling street on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Rd. around 4:40 p.m. after “reports of ‘water coming from the road’ and possibly flooding homes,” Loudoun County Fire and Rescue (LCFR) said.

When responders arrived, they found a “torrent of water” flowing down the street and through yards along the street.

Fire and Rescue worked to investigate and determined that no homes sustained any structural damage, but two garages had minor water damage. Nobody was displaced.

Loudoun Water arrived at the scene shortly after 5:20 p.m. Officials said that they gated the water flow to stop flooding but keep water service.

Officials said that it would take several hours to repair. Crews were still on the site around 9 p.m.