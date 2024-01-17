LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said troopers were on the scene of a traffic trailer fire that prompted the closure of a stretch of Route 267 Wednesday morning.

The driver of the tractor trailer stopped the truck on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes at the Exit 2 ramp for Battlefield Parkway when he realized there was heavy smoke coming from the rear axle of the trailer.

VSP said the driver disconnected and separated the trailer as flames spread through the trailer.

The driver was not hurt.

Members of Loudoun County Fire and Rescue were there to put out the fire and assess the contents of the trailers. As a result of the incident, which happened around 9:20 a.m., Virginia State Police said the eastbound lanes of Route 267 were closed.

The Leesburg Police Department shared information about the fire on the X platform. The post said the closure was from the Leesburg bypass (Route 7) to Battlefield Parkway.