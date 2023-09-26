LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The trial for former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Scott Ziegler continued Tuesday, featuring emotional testimony from several former division employees.

Ziegler is accused of retaliating against former special education teacher Erin Brooks. Brooks testified before a Special Grand Jury impaneled by Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate two sexual assaults in Ashurn high schools. Months later, her name was added to a school board consent agenda for contracts that would not be renewed.

Brooks said while teaching elementary school special education, a student exhibited concerning behavior, touching her and other adults inappropriately. Brooks took the stand Tuesday answering questions about her exhaustive efforts to get help for the child.

Her teaching assistant, Laurie Vandermaulen, said there were concerns that the child was being “sexualized at home.” The teachers filed several Title IX complaints and Brooks reported the case to Child Protective Services. She said she urged a school administrator to do the same but they would not.

Brooks and Vandermaulen brought the issue to activist and political operative Ian Prior, who, during a school board meeting, made a public comment about the ongoing sexual touching in the classroom.

Brooks and Vandermaulen said they did not disclose the child’s name. In court, emails between Brooks and Prior were read, in which Brooks urged Prior to not use her name or the school’s name. Possible violations of student privacy laws came into question.

On the stand, Brooks said she otherwise had an impressive teaching record prior to the administration recommending that her contract not be renewed.

The trial, originally slated for two days, began Monday, Sept. 25, though jurors were sent home shortly after being selected because of a court room procedural error. Attorneys said they expected witness testimony to wrap up on Sept. 27.

Ziegler also faces a misdemeanor charge of false publication for a statement he made during a June 22, 2021 school board meeting. The trial for that charge is set for Feb. 20, 2024.