LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — The first day of the testimony in Wade Byard’s trial featured the prosecution’s main witness. Byard, a spokesman for the Loudon County Public School District, was accused of perjury.

Byard was accused of lying when he appeared before a grand jury that was looking into two sexual assaults last August. The first happened on May 28, 2021, at Stone Bridge High School, and the second happened on October 6, 2021, at Broad Run High School. The same student was found to be responsible for both attacks.

Stone Bridge Principal Dr. Timothy Flynn testified Monday that he did tell Byard about the attack. Flynn said that he did not include that information in the original alert sent to parents because the attack was still under investigation. The alert instead centered on the commotion caused when the victim’s father arrived at the school.

Flynn first considered the incident a matter between a boyfriend and girlfriend that met for a sexual encounter in a bathroom before becoming something more serious.

The victim’s family said they are glad the issue has finally gone to court.

“The family’s doing okay. We’d like to get to our summer, and be as normal people one day,” said Scott Smith, the victim’s father.

Testimony continues Wednesday morning, as the trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.