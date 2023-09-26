LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Tanner Cook could not recall many moments before he was shot at Dulles Town Center Mall on April 2.

Cook testified during the first full day of testimony in the trial of Alan Colie, the man charged with the crime.

During cross examination Tuesday, Cook admitted he went to the shopping center to confront people for his online prank videos. At one point, Cook said Colie pushed away his cell phone which had been placed just a couple of inches from his face.

Cook testified he did not recall when Colie told him to stop, or threatened to call the police. Cook said Colie did not appear upset by the confrontation. Colie fired his gun shortly after that, and surrendered to Loudon County deputies.

Cook also said on the stand that he went to the mall a day after security told him not to come back.

He testified that he still makes his prank videos.

The judge denied a defense motion to dismiss the charges before proceedings ended for the day. They will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.