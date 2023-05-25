LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis formally launched his 2024 presidential run, fellow Republican opponent and former president Donald Trump summed up his take on DeSantis’ announcement in one line: “I think he had a rough opening.”

Trump spoke to reporters on the course at Trump National Golf Club, site of a LIV Golf tournament. It was Trump’s first public appearance and first public comment about the start of DeSantis’ campaign.

Prior to his quick assessment of the DeSantis campaign, Trump said he felt good about recent polling which, he said, indicated he had the support of the majority of voters polled.

“I mean, the polls are very nice,” Trump stated.

Trump made a passing reference to a Fox News survey which found, in part, that his support among Republican voters, nationally, sat at 53%, compared to support for DeSantis which sat at 20%.

The majority of people polled also indicated that they felt Trump was a strong leader, while President Joe Biden is not.