LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said two of its deputies were hurt seriously Thursday morning after a car, driven by a boy, hit them.

LCSO said the incident occurred at Watson Road and Manbar Lane in Leesburg. The deputies, who were on motorcycles, were responding to an earlier crash when the car hit them.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputies had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver stayed on the scene until he was released to his parents.