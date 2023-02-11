LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –Police say they have arrested two men after they allegedly broke into an electrical substation in Loudoun County.

At about 12:30 am, The Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office responded to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road for a report of two males cutting a fence on the Dominion Power property.

When Officers arrived, they were quickly able to locate and arrest the two men on the property.

Police say the incident remains under investigation, but there is some indication that the men were there to steal materials.