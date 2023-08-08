LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Gelato, a two-year-old Cane Corso Pitbull mix, was safely returned to its owners after two people dognapped it.

Dabryn Norris, 22, of Brambleton was arrested on Aug. 5. Taylor Ward, 21, of Leesburg, was arrested on Aug. 7.

The incident took place on Wednesday, July 12 around 8:30 a.m. in northeast Leesburg. The victim said Gelato was stolen when nobody was home.

Nothing else was taken, including a second dog that was also in the house at the time.

The Leesburg Police Department later found out that Ward had previously owned Gelato before she voluntarily surrendered the dog last year. The dog was safely handed over in good condition to officials on Friday, July 28.

Norris was charged with stealing an animal, breaking and entering, conspiracy to steal an animal and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Ward was charged with conspiracy to steal an animal and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. All charges are felonies.

Ward was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond, and Norris was released on a $5,000 secured bond.