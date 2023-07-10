LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — As legislators in Richmond, Va. navigate budget talks during the General Assembly special session, healthcare providers across Northern Virginia are struggling to meet the demand for behavioral health services.

“The sooner we can get this passed, the better because every day we’re losing folks. They’re being assigned to the wrong types of services,” Dr. Tonya Adkins, CEO of HealthWorks, said.

HealthWorks is a non-profit federally qualified network of healthcare sites throughout Northern Virginia. The network accepts patients regardless of whether they have healthcare coverage. It relies in part on grants and federal funding.

On June 13, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a series of bills into law as a part of his “Right Help, Right Now” plan, which is a multi-year plan to abate the Commonwealth’s overburdened behavioral health network. It includes $230 million in new funding for various behavior health services, providers, and programs, including at least 30 mobile crisis teams.

Those teams, Adkins said, could be “revolutionary.” She said that all too often, mental health crisises escalates to law enforcement involvement or trips to the emergency room.

“When you’re having a mental health crisis you don’t need to see police. You need trained, mental health providers that are trained to help you in your time of need,” she said. “The best thing we can do is provide culturally and language-appropriate resources.”

Adkins said that counseling services are readily available for patients, but psychiatry services are more difficult to come by. She said funding to create more psychiatry positions is vital.

“It’s very important,” Adkins said. “You’ve got to meet people where they are.”

Former state delegate David Ramadan, who teaches government at the George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government said that he’s confident legislators will strike a deal given the bipartisan enthusiasm to fund mental health resources.

“The good news is that the Commonwealth has a surplus in its income this year, and everyone wants to spend the money, especially in an election year,” Ramadan said. “The disagreement is not on spending it, the disagreement is how to spend it.”

“Because it is an election year and because it is easier to get to an agreement on spending rather than cutting it, it’s more likely that the General Assembly members will strike a deal,” Ramadan said.

Ramadan said a budget deal still could be months away.

Adkins said that families struggling to find behavioral health resources should reach out to the National Alliance on Mental Illnesses.