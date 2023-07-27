LOUNDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said a fire that caused nearly $931,000 and put a family out of its home in the Aldie area started because of malfunction in a vehicle that was in the house’s garage.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue (LCFR) said the fire in the 25000 block of Fishermans Pond Ct. started around 2:45 a.m. Crews got to the neighborhood and saw flames coming from the front and side of the house.

(Loudoun County Fire and Rescue)

From the outside, firefighters used a deck gun, which can deliver large amounts of water at higher pressures than handheld hoses. Once everything seemed safe, firefighters went into the house to put out remaining flames.

(Loudoun County Fire and Rescue)

No one was hurt in the fire. LCFR said the two adults and five children who live in the home got out safely. Family members initially smelled smoke and found the car on fire in the garage. They closed the door, which slowed the spread of the fire. LCFR noted that the house also had working smoke alarms.

The vehicle that was the source of the fire was not an electric vehicle (EV).

The damage estimate was $930,800:

$563,000 in structural damages

$337,800 in belongings

$30,000 for vehicles

If you’d like more information about smoke alarms, home escape planning, and/or other fire safety, you can find it online or get it by calling Fire Marshal’s Office at (703) 737-8600.